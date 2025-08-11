Man charged with shooting, leading police on foot chase in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A man is facing charges after allegedly shooting a man in Homewood and then fleeing from officers on Sunday.

According to the criminal complaint, police said a man named Walter Ferguson shot a man in the left arm along Upland Street.

Police say they were first dispatched for a man with a firearm. While they were on their way, police say a nearby ShotSpotter registered gunfire.

On the scene, police found and tended to a man with a gunshot wound. Officers learned that the suspect allegedly fled the scene in a Mercedes SUV.

According to the criminal complaint, nearby officers spotted the SUV. Officers attempted to pull over the driver, who police say was Walter Ferguson, but were unsuccessful.

Police say Ferguson then crashed into another car at the intersection of Hamilton Avenue and North Braddock Avenue.

The criminal complaint says officers soon arrested Ferguson. He is facing charges ranging from aggravated assault to fleeing an officer.

Channel 11 spoke with some in Homewood who are disappointed but not surprised by the violence.

“It’s wild. Every day, something happens,” said Joseph Wilson. “Needs to stop. That’s the only thing I can say.”

Resident Keith Bailey says while he generally feels safe in his hometown, incidents like these are disappointing.

“People over time have been taking more precautions, people don’t go out as much, when they do, they’re on their guard, it’s not a very relaxing state of mind when you go out,” said Bailey.

The criminal complaint says the man who was shot suffered ‘significant blood loss’ but was later declared in stable condition after surgery.

