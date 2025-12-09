Man charged with stealing over $13K worth of trading cards from New Kensington shop

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — A Ford City man has been charged with retail theft after allegedly stealing over $13,000 worth of trading cards from a store in New Kensington.

New Kensington Police responded to reports of suspected retail theft at the Feisty Goblin on Fifth Avenue in late November. Store owners reported that they believed a frequent customer had been stealing merchandise since early November.

Police reviewed surveillance footage and observed Jeffrey Spang, 48, stealing merchandise by placing items directly into a bag or by distracting workers and leaving the store with the items, according to a release from the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office.

Spang reportedly stole from the store on 12 different occasions, with the total loss amounting to over $13,118.

Investigators executed a search warrant on Spang’s vehicle, which was located outside the store, and discovered more packs of stolen trading cards.

The stolen trading cards are believed to be rare and allegedly taken from around the Pittsburgh region.

Anyone with information about the stolen cards is asked to contact New Kensington Police at 724-339-7533 and ask for Detective Huth.

Spang is expected to appear in court later this month to face charges related to the thefts.

