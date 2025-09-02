Man claims dream from God led to his racially-motivated attacks on or near Penn State’s campus

A man is facing charges after reportedly attacking people on and around Penn State’s main campus over the summer, following a “dream from God.”

According to NBC News affiliate WJAC, campus police say David Park admitted to attacking people on or around campus since July.

Twice, police say he tried to start fights, specifically with Black men. He told police that, while reading the bible, he believed God told him to “destroy Black people.” He then told police he carried out the attacks because of “lustful motivations,” claiming he was “promised offspring” in his dream from God if he did so.

He’s also accused of assaulting and harassing multiple women while on a bus, allegedly grabbing one by the back of the neck in an attempt to prevent her from leaving after she denied his advances.

A Penn State University spokesperson told WJAC that Park is not currently a student, but was enrolled back in 2018.

Online court records show Park is facing over a dozen charges, including one count of aggravated assault, three counts of simple assault and two counts of ethnic intimidation. He’s being held in the Centre County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group