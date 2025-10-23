Man convicted of killing his wife in Uniontown, sentenced to life in prison

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — A man was sentenced to life in prison after he was convicted of killing his wife in Uniontown.

Arthur Eugene Guty, 57, was arrested at a Las Vegas resort in January 2024 after his wife, Franyerlys Nicole Zambrano Briceno, 26, was found dead from a single gunshot wound in a house on Brier Avenue on New Year’s Day.

Guty was convicted and immediately sentenced to life in prison on Thursday.

Fayette County District Attorney Mike Aubele prosecuted the case with Assistant District Attorney Anthony Gentile.

“We grieve with the numerous friends and family members of Nicole, many of whom traveled from Venezuela and across the United States to participate in this trial and secure justice for her; may her memory be eternal,” Aubele said.

While looking into Guty’s past, we discovered that he was once a victim of a crime back in 2019. We reported then that his ex-wife, Roxanne Guty, tried to hire someone to kill him in exchange for half of his life insurance policy.

She was sentenced to lesser charges.

