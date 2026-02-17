Man convicted of killing roommate during argument over cleanliness receives up to 20 years

PITTSBURGH — A man accused of shooting and killing his roommate after an argument over the cleanliness of a house has been sentenced to up to 20 years in prison.

Lee McGinnis, 26, of South Side Slopes, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter against Eddie Kimber on Nov. He was sentenced to 10-20 years in prison on Tuesday.

Kimber was found shot in the back in a house on Sharon Street in South Side Slopes on Sept. 16, 2024. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Police said a witness told them that an argument about the cleanliness of the house broke out.

According to a criminal complaint, a witness told police that Destiny Alante Jenkins, 25, was living in the house at the time. She was involved in the fight.

McGinnis, police say, was her boyfriend.

Investigators said Jenkins tried to shoot Kimber, but the gun failed. That’s when they believe McGinnis grabbed the gun and shot and killed Kimber instead.

The District Attorney’s Office said Jenkins was convicted of third-degree murder the same day that McGinnis was convicted. She was sentenced to 9-18 years in prison on the same day.

