Man convicted of shooting, killing teen boy sentenced to up to life in prison, second trial pending

PITTSBURGH — A man who was convicted of shooting and killing a 15-year-old boy in Homewood could spend the rest of his life in prison.

A judge today sentenced Shaun Scott to 35 years to life for the 2022 death of Dayvon Vickers, court documents say.

He was convicted of that murder in October.

Police say Scott, who was 17 at the time of the shooting, fired three shots at Vickers, who was waiting to cross the street on his minibike.

Scott is also charged with a second deadly shooting.

They say he killed Maleek Thomas in the Hill District months later.

Thomas had just graduated from high school.

That trial is set to start next month.

