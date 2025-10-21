Man charged in 2 homicides found guilty in 15-year-old boy’s murder in Homewood in 2022

A Wilkinsburg man has been convicted of killing a 15-year-old boy.

On Monday, a jury found Shaun Scott, 21, guilty of first-degree murder for a shooting that happened in March 2022.

He faces a minimum mandatory sentence of 35 years. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 15.

Scott’s trial began on Wednesday.

Fifteen-year-old Dayvon Vickers was shot in the head as he waited to cross the street on his minibike in Homewood.

Police say Scott, who was 17 at the time, fired three shots and hit Vickers once in the head.

People who knew him described him as a young entrepreneur and said he was generous. Affectionately known as ‘DayDay,’ he was also a member of the Safe Passage after-school program and Kamp Kuumba Summer Camp.

Scott is scheduled to stand trial in November for the deadly shooting of another teen, Maleek Thomas.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group