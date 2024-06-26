Local

Man critically injured in Clairton shooting

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Stock photo of police lights. (Avid_creative/Getty Images)

A man was critically injured in a shooting Tuesday night in Clairton.

At 10:11 p.m., county dispatch was notified of a shooting in the 800 block of Apricot Alley. First responders found a man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Allegheny County police are investigating. They have not said if any arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

    Most Read