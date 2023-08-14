Man critically injured in Scott Township shooting

A man is in critical condition after being shot in Scott Township Monday morning.

At around 6:47 a.m., Allegheny County 911 was notified of a shooting in the 300 block of Camelot Drive.

First responders found a man with gunshot wounds inside his apartment. He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Video captured by a Channel 11 photographer showed a first-floor window broken out and crime tape blocking off a patio.

Allegheny County police are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group