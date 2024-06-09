Man in custody after attempted burgalry in Knoxville

PITTSBURGH — A homeowner in Knoxville told police a man broke into his house but he shoved the intruder out.

Police say officers were called to the 200 block of Zara Street at 6:45 p.m. on Saturday for a reported burglary.

When they arrived they found a man who told them an unknown man kicked in the door to his house on the 100 block of Charles Street. He told police he scuffled with the other man but was able to keep him out of the house.

Officers found the suspect on Knox Avenue as he was flagging them down. Police say he told them he was heavily under the influence of drugs.

The man was taken to a hospital to be medically cleared and then will be taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

