Man in custody after stabbing convenience store worker in Downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A man is in police custody after he stabbed a convenience store worker Downtown Pittsburgh.

According to Pittsburgh Police, around 1:14 p.m. police were called to the 600 block of Liberty Avenue for a reported stabbing.

When officers arrived on scene they found an adult man who had a stab wound to his ribs. He was conscious, alert and talking to medics.

The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Witnesses and the victim told officers that the man who stabbed the worker was in the store and tried to steal merchandise. The victim tried to stop the actor, they struggled and then the man stabbed him.

The actor ran on foot towards the North Shore.

Officers used utility cameras and located the actor near PNC Park.

The man was taken into custody and taken to the hospital for medical clearance. He will be taken to ACJ and charges will be forthcoming.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

