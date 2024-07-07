Local

Man in custody after SWAT situation in East Allegheny

By WPXI.com News Staff

Man in custody after SWAT situation in East Allegheny A man is in custody after a brief SWAT situation in East Allegheny. (WPXI/WPXI)

By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — A man is in custody after a brief SWAT situation in East Allegheny.

Allegheny County dispatchers say police were called to the intersection of Chestnut Street and Spring Garden Avenue at 9:16 p.m.

Investigators say SWAT units were called to the scene.

A man was taken into custody within just a few minutes of units arriving.

No one was hurt during the incident.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Former Penn State football player among 3 people killed in early-morning crash in Maryland
  • Pine Township neighbors react after 2 men found dead in pool on July 4th holiday
  • Vanessa Hudgens, Cole Tucker welcome baby; slam paparazzi for breaking news
  • VIDEO: New sports-centered OASIS event in Pittsburgh aims to help student athletes succeed
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read