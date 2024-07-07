Man in custody after SWAT situation in East Allegheny

PITTSBURGH — A man is in custody after a brief SWAT situation in East Allegheny.
Allegheny County dispatchers say police were called to the intersection of Chestnut Street and Spring Garden Avenue at 9:16 p.m.
Investigators say SWAT units were called to the scene.
A man was taken into custody within just a few minutes of units arriving.
No one was hurt during the incident.
