Man in custody after SWAT situation in Pleasant Hills

A man is in custody after a SWAT situation in Pleasant Hills.

Click here for photos from the scene.

Police were called to the 100 block of Broadway Drive in the early afternoon on Wednesday.

Officers say a 42-year-old man has been taken into custody and is expected to face charges.

Channel 11’s Gabriella DeLuca is live at the scene with the details on the arrest. Tune in to Channel 11 News at 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group