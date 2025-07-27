Man dead after firing shots at officers in Westmoreland County

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A man is dead after police say he fired shots at officers in Westmoreland County.

According to the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office, County detectives are on the scene of what they are calling a police-related incident. The DA’s Office says the scene is contained, no officers were hurt and there is no threat to the public.

11 Investigates’ sources tell us a man shot at officers during a traffic stop on Rt 30 and then shot himself.

We have a crew on scene working to gather more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group