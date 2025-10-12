Man dead after motorcycle crashes into tree in Loyalhanna Township

LOYALLHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is dead after a motorcycle crashed into a tree in Loyalhanna Township.

Westmoreland County Coroner Tim Carson said the crash happened on the 300 block of Sawmill Road at 6:28 p.m. on Saturday.

Larry E. Matson Jr., 56, of Slickville, was traveling east on a Harley Davidson motorcycle when he went off the right side of the road and hit a tree.

He was pronounced dead at 7:40 p.m.

Carson said he was not wearing a helmet.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating and are expected to release more information.

