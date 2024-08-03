Man dead after Ohio Township crash also suffered gunshot wound, police say

OHIO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Allegheny County police are investigating the death of a man found in a crashed car with a gunshot wound on Friday.

Police say 911 dispatchers learned of a single-vehicle crash on Ben Avon Heights Road near Gass Road in Ohio Township around 6:20 p.m.

First responders found good samaritans performing CPR on a man in cardiac arrest. Medics took the man to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say at the hospital, medical staff discovered the man had been shot in the torso.

The Allegheny County Police Department’s Homicide Unit detectives are investigating the death. Anyone who heard a gunshot in the Ben Avon Heights area between 6 p.m. and 6:20 p.m. on Friday should call the Allegheny County Police tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

