Man dead after reported shooting in Westmoreland County, police say

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is dead after a reported shooting in Westmoreland County on Saturday, state police say.

Officers responded to reports of a domestic incident with shots fired on James Street in Derry Township, state police say.

The man alleged to have fired the gun did not survive, police say.

There is no threat to the community, police say. The investigation is ongoing.

