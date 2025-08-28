Man dead after shooting in Rankin

RANKIN, Pa. — A man is dead after a shooting in Rankin.

Allegheny County dispatchers said emergency crews were called to the area of Duquesne Street and Oak Alley at 3:10 p.m.

Allegheny County Police said officers found a man in his late teens or early 20s suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene when they arrived.

He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Multiple rounds were fired but the man was only hit once, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

Channel 11 has a crew at the scene and is actively working to learn more. Tune in to Channel 11 News for the latest updates.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOWRANK

©2025 Cox Media Group