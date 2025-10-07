Man dead after SUV crosses center line, hits motorcycle in Cecil Township

CECIL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is dead after a crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle in Cecil Township.

Washington County dispatchers say the crash happened on the 3800 block of Millers Run Road at around 6 p.m. on Monday.

Coroner Tim Warco said John Charles Dinsmore, 67, of McDonald, was riding his motorcycle in that area when an SUV crossed the center line and crashed into him.

Dinsmore was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:44 p.m.

He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Cecil Township Police are investigating.

