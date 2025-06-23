Man dies after air compressor explodes in Fayette County garage

MENALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man has died from injuries he sustained when an air compressor exploded in a detached garage in Fayette County.

The fire broke out around 9 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Pleasant View Road in Menallen Township.

A Pennsylvania State Police spokesperson tells Channel 11 that troopers found a man, identified as William Jesko, 69, severely injured from an air compressor exploding. He was taken to an area hospital, where he died of his injuries.

The spokesperson says the investigation suggests that Jesko was working near the air compressor when it ruptured for unknown reasons. The following explosion blew out the back of the garage.

