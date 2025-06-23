1 person injured in garage fire in Menallen Township

MENALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was injured in a garage fire in Menallen Township.
Fayette County dispatchers said firefighters were called to the 400 block of Pleasant View Smock Road at 9:13 p.m.
Officials said they received reports of an explosion.
One person was taken to Uniontown Hospital in an ambulance.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
