Man dies after being shot in Homestead

HOMESTEAD, Pa. — A man has died after being shot in Homestead Friday morning.

The shooting happened in the 1800 block of McClure Street around 8:24 a.m.

When first responders arrived on scene, they found a man who had been shot multiple times.

He was taken to a hospital in critical condition but later died.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Isaac Love, 31, of Homestead.

Allegheny County police are now investigating. Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

