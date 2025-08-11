Man dies after being shot, then hit by car in Pittsburgh neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — A man is dead after police said he was shot and then hit by a car in Pittsburgh’s Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood.

Police were called to the 6900 block of Wiltsie Street around 10:30 p.m. after reports of shots fired in the area.

When officers arrived, they found a man who was shot twice in the chest and leg lying in the street. Witnesses told police the man was also hit by a car after being shot.

Officers provided first aid, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Pittsburgh police continue to investigate.

