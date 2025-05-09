Man dies in custody after being dragged by truck in Pittsburgh, police say; investigation underway

PITTSBURGH — A man died while in custody after he was dragged by a pickup truck that he tried to get into in Pittsburgh early Friday, police say.

Authorities said that at 2:46 a.m., Allegheny County 911 dispatched Pittsburgh police to the intersection of Saw Mill Run Boulevard and Bausman Street after they received reports about a man acting “erratically” and walking in and out of traffic.

Officers arrived on the scene around 2:53 a.m. and found the man at the intersection of Saw Mill Run Boulevard and Warrington Avenue. Police said the man initially attempted to enter the police vehicle, refused initial commands, and was then taken to the ground and put into custody.

They noticed the man had head injuries and apparent road rash on his body and requested medics. According to police, the man went into cardiac arrest while being treated on the scene by medics. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Pittsburgh police then requested assistance from the Allegheny County Police Department, which initiated an investigation.

Allegheny County Police said that a preliminary investigation showed that at 2:43 a.m., the man was driving a car near the intersection of Bausman Street and Saw Mill Run Boulevard. He ended up eventually getting out of the vehicle in a parking lot of the Red White & Blue thrift store. The vehicle was still running at the time and drifted into the building as the man walked away.

Police said the man was then seen walking in and out of traffic and approaching several vehicles. Witnesses told officers that a man attempted to enter a pickup truck at the intersection, when the driver of the truck drove away and dragged the man towards Warrington Avenue.

Anyone with information concerning the incident is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

