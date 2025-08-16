Man dies hours after being hit by vehicle in Pittsburgh; driver in custody

PITTSBURGH — A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Pittsburgh’s Uptown area early Saturday morning.

A Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson says officers were called to the intersection of Vine Street and Fifth Avenue in the Bluff neighborhood around 2:30 a.m. for the reported crash.

Upon arrival, first responders found a man in the road with a “significant head injury.” Medics took him to an area hospital in critical condition, where he died a few hours later.

The spokesperson says witnesses told officers on scene that the adult male driver tried to run after the crash, but bystanders restrained him until police arrived. He has since been taken to the Allegheny County Jail, and charges against him are said to be forthcoming.

Collision Investigation Unit detectives processed evidence from the scene and gathered all available video footage. The spokesperson says their investigation so far indicates alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

In the coming weeks, the city’s Vision Zero Fatal Crash Response Team will visit the crash site to evaluate “potential crash factors.”

