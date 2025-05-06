Man dies in T-bone style crash in Hempfield Township

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was killed in a crash in Hempfield Township on Monday afternoon.

Westmoreland County Coroner Tim Carson says Mario Andrew Dominick, 41, died in a crash on Donohoe Road just after 3 p.m.

Per Carson’s report, a Dominick’s vehicle crossed the center line and hit another vehicle in a T-bone style collision.

Dominick’s death was ruled accidental, but Pennsylvania State Police in Greensburg are still investigating the crash.

