HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is dead after a tree fell on him in Washington County.

The incident happened in a wooded area off Maxwell Road in Hanover Township.

Washington County Coroner Tim Warco says James Krapp, 71, died in a tree-cutting accident on a friend’s property.

His death is being investigated by Pennsylvania State Police.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group