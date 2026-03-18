Man facing charges after being caught on camera driving recklessly near protester

GREENSBURG, Pa. — Greg Powers is back on the street corner of the courthouse, a day after an alleged assault. They said, politics aside, what happened on Tuesday afternoon put multiple lives in danger.

“It wasn’t just me. There were numerous other people in Greensburg that day who were put in danger because he recklessly drove the wrong way through traffic, swerving around cars dangerously. He put a lot of people’s lives in jeopardy,” said Greg Powers, who was allegedly assaulted while peacefully protesting.

Video shared with Channel 11 shares the encounter unfolding. Tune in to Channel 11 News at 5 p.m. to see the suspect’s encounter with the victim and police.

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