Man facing charges after child, 8, tests positive for cocaine in New Kensington

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — A man is facing charges after an 8-year-old child tested positive for cocaine in New Kensington.

Information shared by the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office said investigators received a ChildLine tip from the Westmoreland County Children’s Bureau about a child who had tested positive for methadone and cocaine.

Detectives said the child had been in the care of Al-Don Pryor, 38, of New Kensington, for a weekend before this test.

Police said Pryor was arrested on Constitution Boulevard on Wednesday.

The Children’s Bureau said he has not been compliant with drug screenings.

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