Man facing charges after vehicle stolen from Pittsburgh International Airport crashes into store

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A car stolen from the airport crashed through the front of a Dollar General.

Police say Timothy Terry Jr. stole a black Ford Expedition from Enterprise at the Pittsburgh International Airport.

“I was literally gone 10 minutes from the store when my assistant called me saying that there was a car in the window,” said Carly O’Brien, who works at Dollar General.

Carly O’Brien said she had just finished her shift at the store on Frankstown Road in Penn Hills.

She came back to the shattered storefront where the stolen SUV had gone into the building.

Allegheny County Police said they used license plate readers to track the stolen vehicle to the Dollar General. Undercover officers set up to stop it.

O’Brien said Terry, who is a frequent customer, came into the store twice. The second time, he waited for a while after he seemed to spot the undercover officers.

“When he, maybe, thought the coast was clear, he tried leaving and they pulled up on him. Instead of just stopping, which could have saved him from a couple of charges, he kept trying to go,” O’Brien said.

She said he was intentionally ramming the police vehicle.

The store manager said they had just put a water cart inside the building and an employee had been standing where it was placed just five minutes before the crash.

The manager said if they had been later, that employee could have been hit.

Terry was taken into custody just behind the store on Pennoak Drive, just behind the store.

Police said he was tased and ran a short distance before they caught up with him.

A stolen gun, multiple bricks and bundles of suspected heroin and fentanyl, multiple phones and a scale were found inside the vehicle, police say.

Police said the SUV was rented under the name of a woman who is currently in jail on drug charges.

