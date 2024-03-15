Man facing federal, state charges after shots were fired at repo agent in McKees Rocks

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — Police have arrested a man accused of shooting at a repossession agent in McKees Rocks.

Allegheny County Police were called to the Hays Manor Housing Complex for reports of shots fired at a car.

Officers say the repossession agent was searching for vehicles on his “hot list.” He arrived at Bell Avenue on Tuesday at 11:15 a.m. when a man came out of the housing complex and pointed a gun at him while he was parked. As the agent fled the scene, police say the man fired at him and hit the vehicle three times.

Investigators say they used surveillance videos and witness interviews to identify Ernest Terry, 45, as the gunman.

Terry was taken into custody on Thursday after a brief foot chase with police outside of the housing complex, authorities say. Police also said they found a pistol in his possession when he was arrested.

He faces federal and state charges. On Friday, the Department of Justice announced that they would be filing the charges against Terry because he was convicted of felonies and should not have had a gun.

“After serving 15 years in federal prison, Ernest Terry, a recidivist drug and firearm offender, allegedly possessed yet another firearm—a loaded .45 caliber Ruger—which was recovered by county detectives who were investigating a shooting in McKees Rocks,” said U.S. Attorney Olshan “When our office learns that violent offenders have violated federal law, we will work quickly in partnership with our state and local partners to bring them to justice, and we commend the work of the Allegheny County Police Department in apprehending Terry.”

Local police filed aggravated assault charges against Terry. His bail was denied, court documents say.

