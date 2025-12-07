Man facing felony charge after police say he fired gun into neighbor’s home while cleaning it

HARMONY, Pa. — A man is facing charges after police say he fired a shot into his neighbor’s home in Butler County.

According to court documents, David Kok Lui, 54, of Harmony Township, was charged on Thursday.

Police were called to Maple Glen Drive at 3:31 p.m. on Nov. 22 for reports of a bullet found lodged in the wall of a living room.

A woman living in the house learned said she had bullet holes in three walls. The bullet was lodged in a fourth.

Officers said the shot had been fired from a neighboring house, where Lui lived.

Police asked him to explain what happened and he told them he had been cleaning his handgun, had taken the magazine out and opened the slide while doing so. He told officers that he dry-fired the gun, but it had a bullet in the chamber.

Officers said Lui tried to tell the victim what had happened, but she did not answer. He did not report the incident to the police.

He faces a felony charge of discharging a gun into an occupied structure and recklessly endangering another person.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group