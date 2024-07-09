Man flown to hospital from DUI crash in Butler County

OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was flown to a hospital after a crash in Butler County last month.

Pennsylvania State Police in Butler County said the crash happened at 989 Oneida Valley Road in Oakland Township just before 5:45 p.m. on June 27.

Responding crews found an injured man lying on the roadway. Upon further investigation, they determined that the man had crashed his 2013 Dodge Charger on Lake Road, state police said.

The man was flown to Allegheny General Hospital for a suspected serious injury.

The state police report said the crash involved DUI. The driver is facing a charge of careless driving.

