Man found dead with gunshot wounds in vehicle in East Liberty, police looking for suspect

PITTSBURGH — A man is dead after a shooting in East Liberty.

Allegheny County dispatchers say police and medics were called to the intersection of Penn Avenue and North Highland Avenue at 4:21 p.m.

When Pittsburgh Police arrived they found the man dead in a vehicle at the intersection.

A search for a suspect is ongoing. Police say they are using surveillance video to try to locate that person.

Police are still talking to witnesses to try to learn more.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

