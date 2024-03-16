Local

Man found dead with gunshot wounds in vehicle in East Liberty, police looking for suspect

Man found dead with gunshot wounds in vehicle in East Liberty, police looking for suspect

PITTSBURGH — A man is dead after a shooting in East Liberty.

Allegheny County dispatchers say police and medics were called to the intersection of Penn Avenue and North Highland Avenue at 4:21 p.m.

When Pittsburgh Police arrived they found the man dead in a vehicle at the intersection.

A search for a suspect is ongoing. Police say they are using surveillance video to try to locate that person.

Police are still talking to witnesses to try to learn more.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

