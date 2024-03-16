Man found dead with gunshot wounds in vehicle in East Liberty, police looking for suspect

PITTSBURGH — A man is dead after a shooting in East Liberty.
Allegheny County dispatchers say police and medics were called to the intersection of Penn Avenue and North Highland Avenue at 4:21 p.m.
When Pittsburgh Police arrived they found the man dead in a vehicle at the intersection.
A search for a suspect is ongoing. Police say they are using surveillance video to try to locate that person.
Police are still talking to witnesses to try to learn more.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
TRENDING NOW:
©2024 Cox Media Group