Man found fatally shot in Clairton

CLAIRTON, Pa. — A man was found fatally shot in Clairton early Tuesday morning.

According to Allegheny County police, 911 was notified of a dead male in the intersection of Wylie Avenue and Reed Street at around 2:15 a.m.

According to police, emergency crews found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives initiated an investigation.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

