Parents attent public hearing amid fight to keep Hyde Elementary open

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The future of a Moon Township elementary school is still up in the air. The school district is considering closing Hyde Elementary, but parents are against it saying it’ll only hurt students.

Parents have been fighting the potential closure for the last nine months.

In a show of solidarity, parents carried signs and walked into a public hearing Monday night to try and save Hyde Elementary.

“Do what is in the best interest of taxpayers, residents and students in Moon and Crescent Township and keep Hyde Elementary open for good,” one community member said.

The Moon Area School Board is weighing the heavy decision to close Hyde at the end of next school year saying it would save the district $10 million in much-needed major repairs.

The school district would then reconfigure the four remaining elementary schools to make room for the Hyde students.

Superintendent Barry Balaski argues classroom sizes would not get bigger, but some parents aren’t convinced.

“All they’re going to do is overcrowd the schools,” said Melissa Eiker whose son is in the fourth grade. “We have major development happening in the area and already our classrooms are at 26 and 27 students average.”

Other parents fear closing the school would lead to learning loss.

“We’re worried it’s going to disrupt their routines,” said parent Bryan Seybert. “We’ve had enough disruptions with the pandemic and enough disruptions to their learning.”

The superintendent said it costs the district more than $1 million a year to keep the school up and running and is recommending closing it.

The school board did not take a vote Monday. They will make a decision in August.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group