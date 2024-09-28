Man found guilty in 2020 murder of IUP student

INDIANA, Pa. — A man was found guilty of killing an IUP student in 2020.

Indiana County District Attorney Robert Manzi says Terrion Gates was found guilty of second-degree murder, robbery and conspiracy to robbery on Friday in the shooting death of Jayden Wright, 20, in October 2020.

Manzi says the jury returned a verdict in two and a half hours after a three-day trial where they were presented with expert witnesses, video recordings, cell phone records and other evidence.

Prosecutors say Gates and three others conspired to rob Wright at the Carriage House Apartments. Manzi says the three other co-defendants only planned to rob Wright, but Gates “escalated the situation” by bringing a gun and says he “fired the fatal round.”

Gates will be sentenced on Nov. 15. He faces a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole.

The cases for Gates’ co-defendants, Isaiah Moore, Delmar Chatman and Isabella Edmonds, are still ongoing.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group