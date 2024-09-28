Local

Suspected drug dealer arrested in Homestead

HOMESTEAD, Pa. — Allegheny County Police say a suspected drug dealer is behind bars.

Police say Terrick Bowser, 21, was arrested at a house on the 1700 block of McClure Street at 6 a.m. on Friday after officers executed a search warrant.

Officers found multiple guns, crack cocaine, marijuana, stamp bags of fentanyl and a large amount of psilocybin mushrooms were seized.

A large amount of cash was also taken from the home.

Bowser is facing charges of persons not to possess firearms, possession with intent to deliver, and possession of a controlled substance.

