Man found guilty of 3rd-degree murder in shooting death of off-duty Oakdale police officer

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The man who killed an off-duty Oakdale police officer was found guilty of third-degree murder in court on Friday.

Kevin McSwiggen shot and killed Officer Chuck Stipetich in July 2022.

After the shooting, McSwiggen told police he was involved in a road rage incident along Route 28. He believed Stipetich cut him off.

McSwiggen followed Stipetich to his home on Fountain Street, where he shot and killed the 23-year-old off-duty officer.

Officer Chuck Stipetich

“The last words he said to me was, ‘Dad, I’m shot, Dad, I’m shot,’” Charles Stipetich told Channel 11 in 2022. “There was nothing I could do. I couldn’t even save him. And I had to watch him die on the sidewalk.”

>> ‘I couldn’t even save him’: Heartbroken family remembers off-duty officer shot, killed in Blawnox

In court, prosecutors implied McSwiggen thought he was above the law and was impersonating a police officer at the time of the shooting.

McSwiggen is due for sentencing on Oct. 9.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group