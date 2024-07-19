Former President Donald Trump speaks at RNC alongside Corey Comperatore’s firefighter gear

MILWAUKEE — Former President Donald Trump is speaking on the fourth night of the Republican National Convention, his first speech since the assassination attempt in Butler.

The speech comes five days after a Bethel Park man shot Trump in the ear during an assassination attempt at a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show grounds. One person died in the shooting, while two others were critically injured.

Corey Comperatore, who died at the rally, was a volunteer firefighter in his community. His gear joined Trump on stage during his speech at the RNC.

