Man found guilty of shooting, killing teen outside Strip District bar

PITTSBURGH — Nearly five years after Ahmir Tuli, 18, was shot and killed outside a Strip District bar, a jury reached a verdict for the man prosecutors say was responsible.

On Monday, jurors found Howard Hawkins guilty of first-degree murder.

This was the second time Hawkins stood trial for Tuli’s murder. His first trial ended in a mistrial after officers brought up his prior criminal record, which wasn’t allowed.

Prosecutors previously said Hawkins shot and killed Tuli because he was kicked out of Preeti’s Pit Restaurant and Bar, which is owned by Tuli’s mother.

Tuli was on break from his job at the restaurant when he was shot in the head. The entire incident was caught on surveillance cameras.

Detectives say after the shooting, Hawkins left town for California. He was taken into custody months later by the U.S. Marshal’s Service.

Channel 11’s Gabriella DeLuca was in the courtroom when the verdict was read. She’ll have more about the case tonight, starting at 4 p.m.

