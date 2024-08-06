Man found shot in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — A man was shot in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood Tuesday.

Pittsburgh police said officers were called to the 100 block of Charles Street for reports of a person shot just after 1 p.m.

Mount Oliver police who were working in the area got to the scene first and found a man who had been shot in the thigh.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

Violent Crime Unit detectives are investigating.

