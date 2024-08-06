Local

Man found shot in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Pittsburgh police vehicles

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — A man was shot in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood Tuesday.

Pittsburgh police said officers were called to the 100 block of Charles Street for reports of a person shot just after 1 p.m.

Mount Oliver police who were working in the area got to the scene first and found a man who had been shot in the thigh.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

Violent Crime Unit detectives are investigating.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Kamala Harris chooses VP running mate; Tim Walz selected
  • Person dies after being hit by train in Monaca
  • Detectives trying to piece details together after teen shot, killed in Ohio Township
  • VIDEO: WATCH: Video catches arrest after high-speed police chase along Parkway East
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read