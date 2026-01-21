Man found shot in Rankin

RANKIN, Pa. — A man was found shot in Rankin late Tuesday.

Emergency dispatchers were notified about the shooting in the area of 7 Palisades Plaza around 10:42 p.m.

First responders on scene found a man who had been shot in the torso. He was taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition.

Police said the suspect was taken into custody.

Allegheny County detectives are investigating.

