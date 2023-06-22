Man severely injured after being hit by alleged drunk driver speaks out during recovery

PITTSBURGH — A woman accused of driving drunk and hitting a man is heading to trial, and the man police say she hit is thanking his family and the community after going through nine surgeries.

Channel 11 spoke with the victim exclusively as he recovers in his hospital bed at UPMC Presby.

Chris Alexander said he’s in good spirits, getting better each day. He has his family and the community to thank for helping him through this difficult time.

On 11 News at 6 p.m., what the victim had to say from his hospital bed after going through nine surgeries.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group