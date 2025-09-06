Man hit, killed by vehicle in Indiana County, police say

WHITE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Indiana County, police say.

Around 11:55 p.m. on Friday, first responders were called to Old Route 119 Highway South near Johnston Road in White Township for a reported hit-and-run involving a pedestrian, according to state police.

Troopers arrived to find a man deceased at the scene.

The Indiana County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Bryan William Daniel Boyd, 30, of Homer City.

Police say they learned through the course of the investigations that the victim was lying on his back in the southbound lane of Old Route 119 Highway South when he was hit by a 2002 Toyota Tacoma that was heading southbound.

Troopers saw that the roadway in that location was dark with limited streetlights, and the vehicle had gone over a small hill before hitting the victim.

Around 12:55 a.m., the vehicle’s driver and sole occupant, a 16-year-old male from Indiana County, called 911 to report that he was the driver involved in the incident, police say.

Troopers then interviewed the teen, who was joined by his parents.

The investigation is ongoing.

