Man hospitalized after shooting in Braddock

By WPXI.com News Staff

BRADDOCK, Pa. — A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Braddock on Friday afternoon.

According to Allegheny County police, first responders were called to the 20 block of Moody Street at 1:36 p.m.

Once on scene, first responders found a man who had been shot multiple times.

The victim’s injuries are not life-threatening, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

