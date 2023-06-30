Man hospitalized after shooting in Braddock

BRADDOCK, Pa. — A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Braddock on Friday afternoon.
According to Allegheny County police, first responders were called to the 20 block of Moody Street at 1:36 p.m.
Once on scene, first responders found a man who had been shot multiple times.
The victim’s injuries are not life-threatening, according to police.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call 1-833-ALL-TIPS.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
TRENDING NOW:
©2023 Cox Media Group