Man injured in Beltzhoover shooting

PITTSBURGH — A man was hurt in a shooting in Beltzhoover on Tuesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the 100 block of Michigan Street at 5:45 p.m.

Once on scene, first responders found the victim in the street. He was shot once in his buttocks, according to Pittsburgh police.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

Officers are reviewing video footage from a house nearby to identify a person of interest.

