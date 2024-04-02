Man injured in Beltzhoover shooting

PITTSBURGH — A man was hurt in a shooting in Beltzhoover on Tuesday evening.
Emergency crews were called to the 100 block of Michigan Street at 5:45 p.m.
Once on scene, first responders found the victim in the street. He was shot once in his buttocks, according to Pittsburgh police.
The victim was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.
Officers are reviewing video footage from a house nearby to identify a person of interest.
