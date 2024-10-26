Local

Man killed in rear-end crash in Washington County

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Route 19 at Demnar Boulevard crash A police cruiser idles by a vehicle heavily damaged in a fatal crash while investigators reconstruct the scene.

NORTH STRABANE, Pa. — A man was killed in a crash in Washington County late Friday night.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. at the intersection of Route 19 and Demar Boulevard in North Strabane Township.

The Washington County Coroner Tim Warco identified the victim as Michael Fayad, 51, of Oakdale.

Warco says Fayad was waiting to turn left at a light when he was hit from behind by a speeding vehicle. Fayad’s car was then pushed into another vehicle.

Route 19 was closed for several hours while investigators reconstructed the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Strabane Township Police Department.

