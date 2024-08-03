Man killed in shooting at club in Uniontown

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — A man is dead after an early Saturday morning shooting at a Uniontown club.

The Uniontown City Police Department says the shooting happened a little before 5 a.m. on Morgantown Street at Club Lux.

A man was shot multiple times in “vital areas of his body,” according to Lt. Tom Kolencik. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The Fayette County Coroner identifies the man killed as Timothy Brooks, 24, of Uniontown.

No arrests have been made, and no suspects have been identified yet.

Lt. Kolencik says it’s still early in the investigation, and they are still interviewing witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Uniontown City Police Department or Crimestoppers of Fayette County.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group