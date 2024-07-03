Local

Man killed in Somerset County crash

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

A Shanksville man was killed in a crash on Old Lincoln Highway in Quemahoning Township, Somerset County on Monday.

State police say a vehicle driven by Wave Mostoller, 55, went off the road around 7 p.m., hitting a tree. Mostoller was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 40-year-old female passenger was taken to an area hospital by ambulance with major injuries, state police said.

