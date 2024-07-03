Man killed in Somerset County crash

A Shanksville man was killed in a crash on Old Lincoln Highway in Quemahoning Township, Somerset County on Monday.

State police say a vehicle driven by Wave Mostoller, 55, went off the road around 7 p.m., hitting a tree. Mostoller was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 40-year-old female passenger was taken to an area hospital by ambulance with major injuries, state police said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group